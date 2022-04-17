Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.83 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to post sales of $657.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.22 million and the highest is $684.39 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $378.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,373,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

