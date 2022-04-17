Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.22 Million

Equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will report $20.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230,000.00 to $40.20 million. Prothena reported sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,537.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $59.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.95 million, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.