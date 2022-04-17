Brokerages Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will post $124.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.70 million and the highest is $125.60 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $122.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $521.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.80 million to $523.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $552.90 million, with estimates ranging from $546.10 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NTB stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $34.05. 137,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,444. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

