Brokerages Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.14 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $80.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.75 billion to $84.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.67 billion to $96.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. Boeing has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

