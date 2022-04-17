Brokerages Set AG.L (LON:AG) PT at GBX 588.40

Shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.67).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of AG.L to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.56) to GBX 660 ($8.60) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 517 ($6.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About AG.L (Get Rating)

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

