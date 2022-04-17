Brokerages Set Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $281.47

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.47.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $18,657,881. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BILL traded down $13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.01. 1,136,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,297. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average of $243.33. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.