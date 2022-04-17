Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$128.30

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIB.A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A traded down C$0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$101.36. 239,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$107.43. The company has a market cap of C$24.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$98.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.