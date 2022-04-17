Brokerages Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $39.45

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.