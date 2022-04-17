Brokerages Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) PT at $11.42

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,511. Weber has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

