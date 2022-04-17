Brokers Issue Forecasts for SBA Communications Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $281.45 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $339,836,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

