Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NYSE BAMR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.23. 18,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
Further Reading
