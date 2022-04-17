Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE BAMR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.23. 18,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

