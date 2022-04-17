BTC Lite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (BTCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $30,086.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 87.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00035697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00117099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

