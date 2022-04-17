CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of CACI International worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $294.32 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.79.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.67.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

