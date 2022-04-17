Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,820 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 66,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.25 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51.

