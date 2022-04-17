Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 240,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 900.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 155,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

