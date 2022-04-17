Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

