Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,111 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

