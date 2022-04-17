Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.67.

TSE:CU opened at C$39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.92. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$39.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

