Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBWBF. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

