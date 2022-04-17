Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $17.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

CGC opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.93. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

