Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $177.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.88.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $132.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.87. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $122.43 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

