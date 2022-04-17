Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Capri by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Capri stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

