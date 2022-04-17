Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “
Shares of CGRN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Capstone Green Energy (Get Rating)
Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.