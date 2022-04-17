Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Shares of CGRN opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $56.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Capstone Green Energy ( NASDAQ:CGRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 112.26% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth $501,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy (Get Rating)

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.