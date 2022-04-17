Cardano Reaches One Day Volume of $578.36 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $31.20 billion and approximately $578.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.15 or 0.00191148 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00039865 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023414 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.34 or 0.00384935 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00050363 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.