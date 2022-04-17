CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 61.5% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,937. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

Get CareCloud alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.