Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. 4,604,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,157. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $211.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Castor Maritime by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Castor Maritime by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 462,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Castor Maritime by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.