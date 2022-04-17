Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Short Interest Down 50.3% in March

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 15th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Celsion by 44.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 719,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celsion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.
Celsion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
