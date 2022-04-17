Centaur (CNTR) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Centaur (CNTR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $107,535.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

