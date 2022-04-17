Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $109,797.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Profile

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,061,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

