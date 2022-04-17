Chain Guardians Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.38 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. Chain Guardians has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00109949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars.

