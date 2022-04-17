Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Raised to C$8.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

TSE CIA opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.71 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$253.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About Champion Iron (Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.