Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 625.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $136.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.06.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $160.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.