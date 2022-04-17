Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $102.65. 998,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.15.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

