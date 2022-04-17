CIBC Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$30.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

