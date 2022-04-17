Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CINF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $138.19. The company had a trading volume of 358,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,152. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

