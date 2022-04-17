Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.67. 345,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.13.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

