CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 1,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,353. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

