CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 1,012,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCRF remained flat at $$0.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,353. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.
About CloudMD Software & Services (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.