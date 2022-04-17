Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $0.54 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth $60,000. 16.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

