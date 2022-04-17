Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of CL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,663,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,785. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

