Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Brad Gerstner Buys 25,000 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,795,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,444,155. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner purchased 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner purchased 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner purchased 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.47.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,602,000 after purchasing an additional 669,199 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.46.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

