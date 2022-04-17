Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,953.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.05 or 0.07591409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.16 or 0.00275731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.00832915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00604219 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00353705 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

