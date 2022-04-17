Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of RPM International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in RPM International by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,993. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.