Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

NYSE COP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.37. 6,337,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,199. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

