Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 86,182 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,182 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,630,000 after buying an additional 634,567 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

UBER traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.68. 18,763,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,313,100. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

