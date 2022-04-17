Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys Shares of 134,370 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.06% of Raymond James as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 74.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 65.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 38.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 539,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,813,000 after purchasing an additional 161,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

RJF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,304. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.94.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.