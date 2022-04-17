Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $10.24 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 280,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.50. 3,754,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,043,057. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.61.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.