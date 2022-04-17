Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $11.22 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 268,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $49.19. 12,110,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,680,304. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

