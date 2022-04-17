Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $13.80 Million in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.2% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 96,675 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 556,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,835. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.15 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.