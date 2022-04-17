Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 912.4% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $11.95 on Friday, reaching $294.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,347. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.46.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

