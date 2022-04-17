Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $75,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $188.02. 2,624,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,156. The company has a market cap of $163.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

